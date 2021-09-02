Group commends McDan for Developmental programmes

The Kings Forum of Africa has commended Dr Daniel McKorley, Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, for embarking on developmental projects to the benefit of the Ghanaian youth.

Togbi Gobah Tengey, Leader of the Forum, at a press conference on Thursday, said Dr Mckorley was a very development oriented personality and had created vast employment avenues especially for the youth in Ghana.

He noted that Dr Mckorley had recently ventured into the salt mining industry, a venture, he commended, saying, “it will be a gateway to liberate unemployment among the youth in Ada.

Togbi Tengey said “his coming onto the scene at Ada has seen a meteoric rise in salt production with thousands of youth employed within the vicinity.”

He called on Ghanaian youth to support him to help turn the fortunes of Ghana and even Africa around.

Mr Sedem Tettevi, a youth of the area, who shared testimonies of the impact Dr Mckorley had made on him as a youth said, “he has been a great leader and inspiration to him personally and has supported a lot of youth with the payment of medical bills among others.”

Ms Antionette Yormme Kporsu, Miss Tourism International Ghana, who was also at the press conference said she came to officially express thanks to Dr Mckorley for his support her during her campaign.

“He supported me with everything during the competition, from costume to whatever, just name it and l continue to ask for his support for the international competition,” she added.