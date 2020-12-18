Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voters Register (IPRAN) has called for an immediate independent audit of all presidential results in all the 38,622 polling stations across the country in the just ended 2020 presidential and parliamentary election.

The group is also demanding that the above-mentioned results be collated by an independent audit firm agreed on by NDC, NPP, and Electoral Commission to bring finality to the process including the seeming unrest and protests in the country.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra on behalf of IPRAN, Mr.David Arthur said “It is obvious and it is becoming clearer that this election was rigged in favor of the New Patriotic Party candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo.

It is not sad that the electoral commission of Ghana will take for granted our peace and security in this country and erode all the gains we have made in our democracy in this shameful manner? ”

Mr. Arthur who doubles as the General Secretary of the Eagle Party was appalled that for the first time in Ghana’s history the Electoral Commission has come out to admit there were errors in the declaration of the results of the presidential elections they hurriedly declared.

The flip-flopping of the EC and the change of figures on the EC’s website according to him is a clear indication that the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections are completely flawed.

This, he said, among many other reasons is why IPRAN wants the EC to engage the political parties involved to resolve all the issues regarding the presidential results together with an independent audit firm so that the EC can declare fair, credible, and transparent presidential results acceptable by all the parties involved.

The spokesperson for IPRAN stated “what we witnessed in this year’s election are clear signs of an ailing democracy and an apparent erosion of all the gains we have made in our democratic practice since 1992 and the EC must take immediate steps to redeem its image by allowing for an independent audit into the process to vindictive them or otherwise on the results they announced, especially if they are convinced they did a good job to clear the huge doubt in the minds of every Ghanaian, especially those in the NDC party.

We believe strongly that when this is done, both NDC and NPP will accept whatever the outcome is and Ghana once again will be the ultimate winner. ”

Mr. Arthur stressed that if this flawed and contentious declaration is allowed to pass, the country would set very bad precedence where any future failed, power-drunk and power-tasty government can cook or conjure figures and push it down the throat of the electoral commission to declare however right or wrong the figures maybe, like the Jean Mensah led EC is doing now and thus stealing the mandate of the people as Ghanaians had witnessed in this year’s elections.

Source: Adovor Nutifafa

