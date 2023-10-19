Group demands removal of BOST Board Chairman

A pressure group, The New Ghana Social Justice Forum, has today organised a demonstration in front of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) head office, located in the Accra metroplis, to demand accountability from the Board Chairman of BOST.

During the protest, the president of the forum accused the BOST Board Chair of misconduct, specifically the improper awarding of contracts to companies registered under his name.

Furthermore, the forum claimed that BOST had incurred judgment debts totaling 3 million dollars.

Their demands include the dissolution of the board and the removal of high-ranking officials within the organisation.

In response to these allegations, the Deputy Managing Director of BOST refuted the claims, asserting that they were baseless.

He pointed out that the company’s accounts had been thoroughly audited by the Auditor General, who found no evidence of such irregularities.

Nevertheless, he assured the protesters that the concerns raised by The New Ghana Social Justice Forum would be subjected to a comprehensive investigation.

The Deputy Managing Director of BOST accepted the petition presented by The New Ghana Social Justice Forum, pledging that the matter would be addressed appropriately and with transparency.