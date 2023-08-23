Group files for Kofi Dzamesi to contest Ketu North NPP primary

Former Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, is set to contest the parliamentary primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ketu North Constituency.

Mr. Dzamesi, who had previously declined to run in the primaries, reversed his decision following a clamor for his return by a group of “die hard” supporters calling itself “Dzamesi For 2024 Campaign” group.

The group successfully submitted nomination forms on behalf of the former Minister to contest the primary.

In a statement copied to News Ghana, the group indicated that, the reverse in decision by the four-time NPP parliamentary candidate was a result of extensive engagement with party supporters, polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, and influential individuals across the constituency.

It emphasized the need for the NPP in the constituency to field a strong and formidable candidate who could match the National Democratic Congress (NDC) “boot to boot,” pushing the NPP’s “breaking the 8” agenda and maximizing votes for the party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections, saying Mr Dzamesi was one such individual.

The group praised Mr Dzamesi ‘s proven ability to increase presidential votes and make inroads in the Ketu North constituency, citing his record in four previous elections.

The “Dzamesi for 2024 Campaign group” has therefore called on NPP faithful and stakeholders in the constituency, to unite and work towards achieving victory in both the primaries and the 2024 general elections.