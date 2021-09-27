Group Hails Attack on Reno Omokri, Says More Awaits Him if He Continues to Disgrace Nigeria

National Youth Coalition has hailed the assault on the disgruntled former Special Assistant to former President Good luck Jonathan, Mr. Reno Omokri in New York yesterday, saying more deadly attacks await him if he continues to embarrass Nigeria before the international community.

In a statement released to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday morning by the national coordinator of the group, Mr. Olugbenga Michael, the group said the assault is not attack against freedom of speech, movement or association as the case may be, but a legal way of defending the honour and glory of the country as enunciated in the fourth paragraph of the National Pledge of Nigeria which reads: “To defend her unity, and uphold her honour and glory,

so help me God.”

This is the oath of allegiance that every Nigerian have taken and which we are committed to enforcing voluntarily because we believe we have no other country to call home if Nigeria fails.

At this point, we wish to state categorically that we have no affinity or association with the Nigerian Government directly or indirectly, but we are young people of Nigeria who are inspired by how Americans are ready to die in defence of America and will do everything possible to ensure that America’s Union works perfect in line with the dreams of their founders.

Hence, we are young people who came together to turn our diversity into strength thereby making Nigeria to work for all Nigerians irrespective of class, Creed, political party or association.

Our membership is open to all those who believe in the unity, indivisibility, progress and prosperity of all Nigerians and are willing to defend the letter and the spirit of the article of faith enshrined in our National Pledge and the National Anthem because the future of Nigeria belongs to us.

Therefore, we thank our members both in Nigeria and in the diaspora for their continued support and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

We will continue to speak the language Reno and his fellow travelers understands to them until they re-trace their steps against Nigeria.

For more enquires on how to join National Youth Coalition, contact us via email or visit any of our office nearest to you in any of the 36 states of the federation.

Email: nationalyouthscoalition@gmail.com

Signed:

Mr. Olugbenga Michael,

National Coordinator,

National Youth Coalition