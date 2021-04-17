The Group of Five Sahel joint force (FC-G5S) said in a statement that it had arrested more than 50 suspected terrorists and dismantled a training camp in the three-border area of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since early April.

The statement that Xinhua received a copy in the capital of Ouagadougou attributed the achievements to successful sweep operations carried out by the eighth battalion of the G5 Sahel joint force.

The G5 Sahel joint force said in one operation conducted Sunday, it dismantled a terrorist training-camp in the vicinity of Torela close to the northern border of the troubled Burkina Faso. At least 33 suspected terrorists were arrested, while two assault rifles were seized and about ten motorbikes destroyed in the operation, according to the statement.

The G5 Sahel joint force (FC-G5S) is a regional force designed to curb terrorism in the common border regions of Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad, which form the G5 Sahel.

In the G5 Sahel, Burkina Faso is the worst hit country by terrorism. It has been facing since 2015 a worsening security situation with nearly daily attacks that claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people and displaced thousands of others. Enditem