Group supports needy but brilliant student to live his academic dream

The Ada Concerned Citizen Forum has offered to pay for the tertiary education of a brilliant student who scored aggregate six with 8A’s in the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) but has been sitting home because of the financial situation of his parents.

The association announced this when it presented to Ismael Tetteh Sottie, a former student of Goi Total Child Academy, a new Dell Laptop worth Gh¢4,500.00 and an unspecified amount of money at a ceremony held at Sege.

Sottie, who studied science, says his dream is to become a medical doctor.

Ms. Florence Amate of the Ada Concerned Citizen Forum congratulated him for his outstanding performance in the 2018 WASSCE and said they decided to go to his aid after they heard of his story.

She said the donation of the computer was to help keep him busy as he waited to gain admission into the university, the next academic year.

She added that the association will continue to give him every needed support and advised him to make the most of the opportunity.

Relatedly, Professor Ernest Ansah, the Founder and Executive Chairman of Data Link University has also offered a year’s admission to Sottie to study any programme of his choice while awaiting his next year’s admission into the university of his choice.

Sottie said he was grateful to the association for “coming to my rescue” and he promised not to disappoint.

The Ada Concerned Citizen Forum is made up of indigenes of Ada.