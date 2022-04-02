Group Two Network CEO Installed As Odikro Of Abura Tetsi

Nana Okogyeama Oprepeh X, the Chief Executive Officer of Group Two Communication Network has been installed as Odikro of Abura Tetsi at a colourful ceremony in the town.

Known in private life as Mr. Kwam Wontumi, Okogyeama Oprepeh is an experienced broadcast journalist who has worked in various capacities in broadcast media outlets across the country.

In his maiden speech, he expressed gratitude to God and the people of Abura Tetsi for their support and assured them that he would live up to expectation.

He called for cooperation from all and sundry to deliver on his mandate and forge ahead despite the numerous challenges confronting the area.

He mentioned education and health as his priorities for the community.

The coronation was attended by several traditional authorities, clergymen, media practitioners and people from all social classes.