Group urges Ghanaians to shun NPP and NDC 

A group has asked Ghanaians to join forces and vote for a new political party to save the country from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The group, calling itself the “Sabbath Day Society of Almighty” based in the Western Region, said it was time for the citizenry to embrace new political ideologies and give a chance to new political parties other than the NPP and NDC to help move the country forward.

Mr Fiifi Brew, a leader of the group, said this during a press conference, at Effiakuma in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

He said: “The time has come for us to not allow those two parties to rule our beloved country again because they are unpatriotic, undedicated, selfish and above all greedy.”

According to him, the two main political parties had nothing meaningful to offer Ghanaians, and that, they should reject them in next general elections.

“Ghanaians ought to stand up for themselves and strive for a better Ghana for future generations as these political leaders are only concerned about themselves and families leaving the ordinary Ghanaian vulnerable,” he said.

Mr Brew added that: “Indeed Ghana is on the verge of collapse, and it has started spiritually and is going to manifest physically in the near future if we allow NPP and NDC and their allies to continue to rule us.”

He called the Ghanaian electorates to massively vote against the two parties in the 2024 general elections and allow a new set of people to steer the affairs of the country for improved national development.