Growing Pastoral Interest Sparks Reevaluation of Shincheonji Teachings

Over 500 pastors attended Shincheonji Church of Jesus’ Bible seminar on the “Fulfilled Realities of Revelation” on November 17 at the group’s Cheongpyeong training center, with many seeking firsthand verification of teachings they once dismissed as heretical.

The event, initially capped at 200 participants, shifted outdoors due to high demand, reflecting a broader shift in religious circles as clergy challenge long-held biases.

Chairman Man Hee Lee, Shincheonji’s 92-year-old leader, delivered a 90-minute testimony detailing his interpretation of Revelation’s prophecies, despite lacking formal theological education. He urged attendees to “cast away arrogance” and rigorously examine scripture, citing Revelation 22:18–19: “If anyone adds to or takes away from this book, they cannot enter heaven.” Lee emphasized, “What I testify is what I’ve seen. If I’ve spoken wrongly, correct me.”

Attendees reported profound reactions. One pastor admitted, “I felt chills—this Word demands verification for my congregation’s sake.” Another confessed, “After decades in ministry, I’m questioning if I’ve been spiritually blind.” A former critic added, “Labeling something heresy without scrutiny risks repeating historical errors against God’s work.”

The seminar follows a January event in Cheongju that drew 700 pastors, with growing requests for follow-up lectures. Shincheonji reports 858 Korean churches have signed memorandums for doctrinal exchange, 100 of which display Shincheonji signage. Their YouTube seminars on Revelation have surpassed 100 million views, signaling expanding interest.

Lee concluded by urging unity: “Jesus’ promises never fail. Let us become one in biblical faith as God’s family.” Shincheonji projects 2025 as a “turning point” for Korea’s religious landscape, citing accelerating dialogue.

Shincheonji, founded in 1984, has faced controversy and accusations of cult-like practices. Its recent outreach coincides with declining trust in traditional Korean denominations, per 2023 Pew Research data.