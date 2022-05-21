Growing Trees Network Ghana donates 180 seedlings to Tema SHS

Mr. Christopher Boatin, Chief Executive Officer of Growing Trees Network Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, has donated 180 seedlings to Tema Senior High School (TEMASCHO).

Mr. Boatin said Growing Trees Network Ghana decided to donate some seedlings to Tema Senior High School as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility to help beautify the school which happened to be his alma mater.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency Tema, Mr. Boatin said the public needed education on how helpful trees were to humans for them to plant and keep trees.

Some of the seedlings that were donated for planting are Prekese, Pawpaw, Moringa, Oranges, Coconut, Maliana, Cocoa, Mahogany, and Soursop.

A team of officials from the school including Mr. Sarfo Kantanka Appiah, Senior Housemaster; Mr. Samuel Owusu, Business Administration Teacher; Madam Veronica Ankapong, Assistant Headmistress for Domestic and Welfare; and Mr. Isaac Narh Dorh, Assistant Headmaster Academics, received the seedlings on behalf of the headmaster and the entire student body.

The administration was grateful to the Growing Trees Network Ghana team for the seedlings and urged the public to help the initiative for Ghana to have enough resources and make it a beautiful place.