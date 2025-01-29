Grown & Unfiltered – Soho Fridays With No Limits

The countdown is on! Soho at Marina Mall, Accra, is gearing up for another electrifying edition of Simply Irresistible, Ghana’s ultimate corporate night out event.

Dubbed ‘Retrograde,’ this event is designed for matured ravers to unwind every last Friday of the month, offering the perfect way to celebrate payday with an elite nightlife experience.

The January 31st edition promises an unforgettable night of music, magic, and pure energy. Taking center stage is the talented DJ Mac Tonto, bringing his signature sound to keep the party alive from 7 PM to 4 AM.

As Ghana’s only corporate nightlife experience, Simply Irresistible has become the go-to destination for professionals looking to let loose. Every last Friday of the month, the event curates a stellar lineup of top DJs, musicians, magicians, and live bands, delivering an immersive experience like no other.

Following the legendary DJ Grand Master, it’s now DJ Mac Tonto’s time to take over the ‘Retrograde’ stage. Don’t miss out on the first big night of the year — mark your calendars for Friday, January 31st, and get ready to dance the night away at Soho!