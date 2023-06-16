Growth in global oil demand to slow by 2028

The growth in worldwide oil demand is expected to slow significantly in the coming years according to the latest medium-term market report, Oil 2023, released by the International Energy Agency (IEA)

The report emphasizes that the global energy crisis, characterized by soaring prices and concerns over supply security, is expediting the transition toward cleaner energy technologies.

Based on prevailing government policies and market trends, the report forecasts a 6% increase in global oil demand between 2022 and 2028, reaching 105.7 million barrels per day (mb/d).

This growth will be supported by robust demand from the petrochemical and aviation sectors. However, despite this cumulative increase, annual demand growth is projected to dwindle from 2.4 mb/d this year to a mere 0.4 mb/d by 2028, indicating an approaching peak in demand.

One significant factor contributing to this decline is the diminishing use of oil in transportation fuels. Beyond 2026, the expansion of electric vehicles, the rise of biofuels, and improvements in fuel efficiency are anticipated to reduce oil consumption for transportation purposes.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol highlighted the escalating pace of the shift towards a clean energy economy, with a peak in global oil demand on the horizon before the decade concludes. Birol emphasized the need for oil producers to attentively gauge the gathering momentum of change and align their investment decisions to ensure a smooth transition.

While global oil markets are still in the process of recalibrating after the disruptive years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the report suggests that the strains on markets will gradually ease in the subsequent years. The global energy crisis triggered by the conflict in Ukraine has led to an unprecedented reshuffling of global trade flows.

