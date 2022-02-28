GRSA 2022: Kofi Dzokpo Crowned Blogger Of the Year

Ghanaian comic actor cum journalist Isaac Kofi Dzokpo, known in the showbiz as Hon Ike, has bagged another prestigious award at this year’s Ghana Rising Star Awards.

The prolific Ghanaian blogger was crowned as the Blogger of the Year at the maiden edition of the Ghana Rising Star Awards which took place at Paloma Hotel in Accra on Saturday, 26 February 2022.

The award scheme which is the Nuel Initiatives was designed to honour individuals and youth who are making significant contributions to the country’s development goals in their disciplines.

Over the years, Isaac Kofi Dzokpo the all-around writer has made significant contributions to the media landscape as an online journalist.

With several years of experience, the corporate blogger has been reporting on issues relating to health, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), human interest stories, environment and politics, Entertainment, security among others.

“We applaud you for emerging as the winner in the Blogger of the Year category at the maiden edition of the Ghana Rising Star Awards. Continue to stay true to the cause and be challenged to greater heights. Wishing you the very best in your endeavours,” the Chief Executive Officer of the Nuel Initiatives Mr. Emmanuel Adomako, stated.

Reacting to the award, Kofi Dzokpo expressed his profound gratitude to the organizers for the honour done him.

According to him, the award would inspire him to work even harder to advance the country’s development.

Last year, Hon Ike won the blogger and comedian of the year at the Style ICON & Arts Awards.

The Ghanaian journalist was also inducted as peace ambassador by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF).

He has also appeared in both local and foreign films, including “Beasts of No Nation,” starring Abraham Attah and other international actors and actresses.