The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) is to provide 31 mechanised boreholes to some selected 31 communities across the country.

The Volta Region will have three of the boreholes and that will include North Dayi District Tornu.

Mr Gershon Koffi Dzokoto, Volta Regional Director of the Society who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the project formed part of the “COVID-19 WASH” campaign to limit the spread of the disease.

He said though regular handwashing was one of the key protocols of curbing the spread of the virus, lack of water in some communities posed a great challenge to the people to adhere to the measures.

The Director said the boreholes would enable the people to have access to water and observe the protocol of regular handwashing so they could remain healthy.

Mr Dzokoto said Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) would provide technical and supervisory services to ensure that the work was done qualitatively, with funding from the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR).

He said the Society was in the process of providing some COVID-19 preventive materials such as Veronica buckets, tissue paper, liquid soap, hand sanitizers and nose masks to some schools, individuals, departments among others.

Mr Dzokoto said the Volta Directorate of GRCS was currently disbursing some funds to some 200 vulnerable people in the society as part of the COVID-19 relief programme.

He said each person was receiving an amount of GHC 400.00 to cushion them to earn a living and sustain their lives.