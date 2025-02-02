GSA Chief Gyampo Fires Back at Critics: “Rejecting Public Service Would Be Unpatriotic”

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), has vehemently rejected claims that his recent appointment rewards his past criticisms of former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

In a combative interview on TV3’s Hot Issues, the political scientist dismissed accusations of partisan bias, framing his acceptance of the role as a duty to national service.

“Refusing an opportunity to serve Ghana would be unpatriotic. You become a nation-wrecker if you do so,” Gyampo declared, responding to social media critiques suggesting his appointment was a political “reward” for his vocal opposition to Akufo-Addo’s policies.

The University of Ghana lecturer, known for his outspoken commentary, emphasized that his critiques have transcended partisan lines. “I’ve held every government accountable, regardless of party,” he said, citing his scrutiny of former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor, John Atta Mills, and John Mahama. During Kufuor’s tenure, Gyampo analyzed ministerial appointments and fiscal policies, while under Mills, he challenged the late president’s “moralist” stance, arguing it failed to influence his appointees’ conduct. “As for Mahama,” he added, “we critically dissected his governance and contributed to his 2016 electoral defeat.”

Gyampo also rebuffed insinuations that his appointment aligns him with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the current ruling party. “It’s low-intelligence thinking to assume criticizing one government makes you a member of the next,” he argued. “My allegiance is to Ghana, not a political party.”

Gyampo’s defiant stance underscores the fraught intersection of academia, activism, and public service in Ghana’s polarized climate. His appointment has reignited debates about whether vocal critics can transition into state roles without compromising their perceived neutrality. While Gyampo positions himself as a nonpartisan patriot, skeptics question whether his past rhetoric—and the timing of his appointment—risk entangling the GSA in partisan optics.

The backlash also reflects broader tensions over political patronage. In a system where public appointments are often viewed through a partisan lens, Gyampo’s case tests whether technocrats can transcend accusations of “selling out” when joining administrations they once scrutinized. His challenge now is to prove that his critiques were rooted in principle, not opportunism—a task complicated by Ghana’s deeply entrenched cynicism toward political motives.

Ultimately, Gyampo’s effectiveness at the GSA may hinge on his ability to separate his academic legacy from his new executive role. For Ghana’s civil service to earn public trust, appointees like him must demonstrate that robust criticism and competent governance are not mutually exclusive—but rather pillars of a healthy democracy.