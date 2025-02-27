GSA Chief Pledges Support to Revitalize Northern Ghana’s Shea Butter Trade

Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) CEO Professor Ransford Gyampo has vowed to tackle logistical and operational hurdles stifling shea butter producers in the country’s Northern Region, declaring the sector a priority for national export growth.

During a visit to Tamale on February 25, 2025, Gyampo met with industry leaders and toured production sites, framing the push as critical to unlocking Ghana’s potential in the global shea market, valued for its use in cosmetics and food industries.

“We’re committed to ensuring our producers aren’t held back by avoidable bottlenecks,” Gyampo said after touring Sekaf Ghana Limited, a producer of organic shea butter, and Savannah Fruits Company, a processor supplying international edible and cosmetic markets. The latter, praised by Gyampo for its “rigorous” quality certifications and ethical supply chains, exemplifies Ghana’s capacity to meet global demand—yet challenges persist.

Shea butter, a cornerstone of northern Ghana’s economy and a key agricultural export, faces hurdles such as high shipping costs, complex export procedures, and competition from neighboring West African nations. Producers argue these barriers erode profitability despite rising global interest in natural and sustainably sourced products. During the visit, Gyampo acknowledged complaints about delayed customs clearances and inconsistent freight logistics, pledging to streamline processes through collaboration with port authorities and trade partners.

The GSA’s initiative aligns with broader government efforts to position Ghana as a leader in fair-trade agricultural exports. However, industry analysts caution that progress hinges on sustained investment in infrastructure and digital systems to track shipments—a gap highlighted by Savannah Fruits’ showcase of its integrated supply chain technology. “Certifications open doors, but without reliable shipping, exporters lose contracts to faster competitors,” said Kofi Addo, a Kumasi-based trade consultant. “The GSA’s role in cutting red tape could be transformative, but it’s a race against time.”

Gyampo’s pledge also underscores the socioeconomic stakes for northern Ghana, where shea harvesting employs thousands of women. By improving market access, the GSA aims to amplify livelihoods in a region often sidelined in national development agendas. Yet skepticism lingers among producers, who recall past unfulfilled promises to upgrade rural roads and storage facilities.

As global demand for shea butter is projected to grow 5% annually through 2030, Ghana’s ability to capitalize on this trend rests on bridging the gap between its high-quality output and the efficiencies of international trade. For now, Gyampo’s Tamale visit signals intent—but stakeholders await actionable steps to turn scrutiny of supply chains into tangible gains.