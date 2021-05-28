The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) has taken another judicious move by organising a stakeholders forum for Korea Importers Association to help address the challenges facing them and the shipping industry.

The forum was also aimed at ensuring a competitive international trade and transport industry for Ghanaian importers.

Speaking at the forum, the Chief Executive Officer of GSA, Ms. Benonita Bismarck, explained that it is the mandate of the Authority to provide a platform for mutual consultative with shippers and shipping service providers who operate along the logistic chain of the transport industry in respect of the international trade.

According to her, the Authority is aware of numerous challenges confronting the importers; in line with clearing their goods including lack of harmonisation of inspection agencies at the Ports, payment of freight, insurance, clearing of goods, demurrage, and other shipping-related matters.

” It is the objective of today’s forum that we will be able to interact and share ideas on how to move our business forward.

The forum will enable us to find lasting solutions to some of the challenges that confront our importers, the opportunities for collaboration, and a better understanding of the role of our shipping service providers,” she explained.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh