GSA Endorses homologated Suzuki S-Presso Vehicle Model

The attention of the Ghana Standards Authority has been drawn to a video circulating mainly via social media suggesting that the Suzuki S-Presso vehicle model marketed by CFAO Ghana and homologated by the Ghana Standards Authority is not safe for use in Ghana.

“The Ghana Standards Authority wishes to inform the general public that the Suzuki S-Presso model in the video is neither meant for nor marketed on the Ghanaian market,” a statement signed by Clifford Frimpong, Deputy Director General Conformity Assessment GSA, said.

The Team Lead for Vehicle Homologation and Conformity Assessment at the Ghana Standards Authority, Mr MacMillan Prentice said, “the Suzuki S-Presso model marketed by CFAO Ghana on the Ghanaian market is homologated (certified and approved) by the Ghana Standards Authority.”

He said the vehicle met the requirements of National Standards, including provisions concerning the approval of vehicles with regard to the protection of the driver against the steering mechanism in the event of an impact.

Mr Prentice said the model is fitted with two airbags as part of its Supplementary Restraint System (SRS) for the front passenger and driver, and seatbelts (Primary Restraint System) with pretensioners.

“Surveillance inspections carried out by Vehicle Conformity Assessment Officers of the Authority on Wednesday 31st August 2022, confirm that the approved model of the Suzuki S-Presso is what is being marketed on the Ghanaian market by CFAO Ghana including those used by the ride-hailing service Moove,” he said.

The Ghana Standards Authority certifies and approves new vehicles either assembled in Ghana or imported for sale in Ghana, ensuring they meet national requirements for safety.