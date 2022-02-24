GSA: Fight against substandard electrical cables yielding results

The sale of substandard electrical cables on the Ghanaian market has reduced following the Electro Vigilance Market Surveillance initiated by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to check the proliferation of substandard electrical products.

Mr Francis Mensah Akpaloo, GSA Scientific Officer and Technical Supervisor, Electronics/Electrical and Communications Engineer, said tests conducted on some brand-new cables from the market under the initiative in 2021 showed that 70 per cent of the items failed the minimum standard test compared to the 95 per cent failure recorded in 2017.

The GSA Engineer said the over 20 per cent change in the failure was an indication that the surveillance was gradually yielding results as some traders and importers were now complying with acceptable standards.

Mr Akpaloo was speaking at the Ghana News Agency monthly seminar for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

Speaking on the topic: “Exposure of electrical appliances and gadgets to direct sunshine and elements of the weather: its impact,” Mr Akpaloo explained that the market surveillance team of the GSA often go to the various markets, take samples to be tested at the lab, and shops found to be selling sub-standards cables were closed and sanctions applied.

According to him, in checking the standards, the cables were often cut and tested with a profile projector or digital micrometer to check the diameter and its cross-section area to see if it meets the minimum quality requirement.

“So if the manufacturer has stated that the cable is 0.5 square mm, when we test we must get at least 0.5 and above, if it is below, then it is substandard,” he explained.

He said the GSA was doing its best to ensure that standards were maintained in electrical cables and gadgets sold on the market, adding that the public could also report any shop selling substandard items to the Authority for actions to be taken on them.

He also advised the public against buying electrical appliances that have been displayed in the sun and at the mercy of the weather as that also affected their efficiencies.

Mr Akpaloo observed that exposing the items to the sun ended up degrading their electrical components and thereby making them work less efficiently.

The GSA Engineer commended the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) for working in consultation with GSA to organize a series of nationwide public education initiatives dubbed: “Avoid Patronage of Counterfeit Electrical and Electronic Products,” which seeks to assist stakeholders to identify counterfeit electrical products on the market.

Mr Akpaloo said the advocacy also sought to expose stakeholders to dangers associated with the patronage of counterfeit electrical products, as well as to create a platform for security operatives and others to enforce laws against the sale of counterfeit products in the country.

The Anti-counterfeiting educational advocacy being undertaken by the CDA Consult also sought to help professionals understand the dangers associated with counterfeit electrical products.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, said a concerted effort was needed to fight the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products.

“Ghana is gradually becoming a fertile market for counterfeit electrical products. We need a national campaign to fight the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products.

“We must all join the efforts to sensitize the public against the usage of counterfeit electrical products,” Mr Ameyibor noted.