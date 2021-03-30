The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) is constructing a state-of-the art test laboratory for the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to test air conditioners arriving in the country.

The lab has the ability to assess the energy performance of ductless room air-conditioning (RAC) systems and refrigerators.

A statement issued by the Communications and Public Outreach Unit of MiDA in Accra, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said Messrs GHS Housing Limited of Ghana was undertaking the construction of the building to house the test laboratory.

The building is almost complete and the installation of the test equipment is expected to be completed in July, 2021.

The laboratory will be the first of its kind in the West African sub-region, and will conduct tests and offer services to ensure that high energy consuming electrical appliances, such as air- conditioners and refrigerators imported, meet the Minimum Energy Performance Standard set out in the Energy Commission’s Regulations.

It will also support the National Appliance Standards and Labelling Systems Programme, spearheaded by the Energy Commission.

These vital services will consequently contribute to the efficient use of electricity in the country.

The lab formed part of the Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management (EEDSM) Project of the Ghana Power Compact, procured at a cost of US$1.95 million under the US$308 million grant funds made available to Ghana by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), an Agency of the United States Government.

Mr Sylvester Ayayee, the EEDSM Manager of MiDA, with responsibility over the project, said the Energy Commission currently relied on accredited third-party laboratory reports and certificates generated outside Ghana to ascertain the energy efficiency ratings and performance of RAC appliances and equipment.

“The AC Test facility is a vital and timely addition to the assets of the GSA and will expand the capacity of both Ghana Standards Authority and the Energy Commission to test the energy ratings of RACs and Refrigerators,” he said.

“It will also curtail the importation of low standard and poor quality equipment and appliances into the country and ultimately contribute to the reduction in power consumption.”

Professor Alex Dodoo, the Director General of the Ghana Standards Authority, conveying the Authority’s appreciation to MiDA and MCC team visiting the project site, said: “The Test Laboratory, the first of its kind in the West African Sub-region, is a game-changer for both the GSA and the Energy Commission.”

“It will significantly support ongoing arrangements towards the enforcement of world-class appliance standards and labelling regimes in Ghana.”

He expressed optimism that it would enhance the image of GSA, as an institution with the best equipped laboratory in the Sub-Region.