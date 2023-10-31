GSA says there are no new charges for clearing agents, freight forwarders

The Ghana Shippers Authority, says contrary to letters in circulation, it has not issued new charges for clearing agents and freight forwarders.

The Authority said in a disclaimer sent to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

It said: “Please be warned that the GSA has neither issued any such notice nor authorised any person or organisation to do so on its behalf.”

It, therefore, urged its stakeholders and the public to disregard any letter purporting to have been issued by the Shipper’s Authority asking people to pay new charges.

It also urged stakeholders and the public to report such isuues to the Authority or the Police.

Reports can be done by calling 0244236266/ 18555 /191.

Alternatively, reports could be done through WhatsApp number: 0206639121.