GSA to inaugurate LOC for 14th CANA African Championship

The Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) will on Tuesday, September 13, inaugurate the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 14th Africa Swimming Confederation (CANA) African Championship to be hosted by Ghana.

The ceremony which would be held at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium is to signal the commencement of preparations for the international competition.

The CANA African Championship is fixed for October 11-17, 2021, at the at the Trust Sport Emporium, with the open water competitions fixed for

Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

Miss. Farida Idriss, Treasurer of the GSA said in interview with the media that, 50 countries have so far confirmed participation, and they expect about 500 swimmers from all over Africa to take part in the Championship.

She noted that Ghana was proud to host the prestigious international event, which involves junior and senior swimmers, and appealed to corporate institutions to support the event.

Ghana presented two swimmers at the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and they all did well within their capabilities.

Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Takyi are expected to be part of the Ghana Team.

She urged the media to support the Ghana Swimming Association to enable them attract sponsors.