GSA Underscores The Importance Of Haulage Drivers To AfCFTA Objectives

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) has disclosed that Truck owners and drivers have a crucial role to play in ensuring that the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are achieved.

“Haulage owners and drivers will enhance the prospects of the AfCFTA as they facilitate the exportation and importation of goods and services across the sub-region,” Ms. Benonita Bismarck, GSA Chief Executive stated during the 4th sensitization workshop for transit haulage drivers held in Tema Blackstar Line.

Ms. Bismarck added that the expected increase in trade in goods in the free trade area would be mainly carried by trucks adding that there would be fresh opportunities for the haulage industry, especially for the landlocked countries to benefit from.

The Shippers Authority Chief Executive advised the drivers to strategically position themselves to initiate discussions on existing potentials to take the maximum advantage.

She expressed concern about the growing political instability in some countries in the sub-region, which she said was impacting negatively on the security of the transit corridors.

Ms. Bismarck explained that the Shippers Authority had over the years collaborated with key stakeholders in the trade and transport industries in finding solutions to challenges prominent amongst its partners.

She, therefore, called on the participants to use their electronic platforms as their first point in addressing issues along the transit corridors.

The Ghana Shippers Authority Sensitization workshop was attended by representatives from the Shippers Council from Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Chairman of transport unions, Police, National Road Safety Authority, drivers, and haulage owners amongst other important stakeholders in the haulage transit industry also participated in the workshop.