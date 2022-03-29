GSA Warns Against Substandard Electrical Products

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) says the use of substandard electrical products fuels high domestic electricity consumption and increases the toll on consumers.

This is because substandard electrical appliances sometimes come with defective thermostats or malfunctioning power consumption control devices that consume more power than most people know.

Mr Francis Mensah Akpaloo, the Technical Supervisor, Electronics/Electrical and Communications Engineer at GSA, explained that “you may buy it at a lower cost, but you end up paying more on electricity and regular repair works on it…

Also, the Authority’s surveillance has revealed that many electrical products including bulbs, cables, and home appliances on the market are substandard,” he said.

Mr Akpaloo was speaking at the tenth monthly stakeholder seminar organised by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office, a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

Speaking on the topic: “Exposure of electrical appliances and gadgets to direct sunshine and elements of the weather: its impact,” Mr Akpaloo explained that the GSA market surveillance had established that substandard electrical cables were many in the market and called for vigilance.

“A lot of the bulbs on the market have also failed our test; any bulb purported to be over 60 watts is not an energy-saving bulb. We have realized that some dealers swindle consumers to pay more for bulbs they claimed to be 70-120 watts, which are less than 60 watts,” he said.

Mr Akpaloo noted that GSA and the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) have embarked on a series of public sensitization campaigns to raise awareness of the danger and educate the public to avoid patronage of fake goods.

He noted that apart from the advocacy, GSA had been embarking on a series of activities such as periodic market surveillance to ensure that the influx of such substandard products on the market was reduced.

Mr Akpaloo advised consumers to avoid buying electrical gadgets displayed in the sun as they deteriorate the efficiency and strength of the product.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Manager, commended GSA for intensification of their market surveillance to ensure that products on the market were wholesome and met quality standards.

He also commended the CDA Consult and GSA for the effort to protect consumers from counterfeit electrical products.

Mr Ameyibor noted that it was only through targeted and concerted efforts, involving media, manufacturers, governments and organizations that would prevent the counterfeit market from thriving.