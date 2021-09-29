GSE: 2021 proving to be one of the best performing years

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) says 2021 is proving to be one of the best performing years within the last five years.

This is attributed to the continuous education about the market, the performance of listed companies, and the coming back of some investors to the equity market.

Mr Ekow Afedzi, the Managing Director of the GSE, on the ”Time with the Ghana Stock Exchange,” said as an Exchange, it had seen a lot of improvement in its 2021 activities regarding the equities market.

The event was organised by the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists on the topic: “Mitigating Shocks through Long Term Capital for Business – How Poised is the GSE?”

Mr Afedzi said pension funds could do better and suggested more companies be listed onto the market to attract more investments.

He said what the Exchange was doing was to expose the pension funds to a lot more on the market activities to enhance daily or monthly results on the performance of the market.

“So that is improving their interest in the market,” he added.

Mr Afedzi said the advantage was the ability to access long term funding generally, improve corporate governance, technology and efficiency of the market.

Total volume of shares traded on the equities market in August, 2021 was 20.67 million valued at GHS27.49 million.

This represents a decrease of 7.84 per cent (volume) and 18.36 per cent (value) compared to 2020.

Volume and value traded dipped compared to July 2021, as investors held onto benefit from dividend payments announced by various issuers.

Cumulated volume (370.19 million) and value (GH 368.71 million) traded for the year represented a decrease of 2.23 per cent and an increase of 35.28 per cent respectively when compared to the same period last year.

On Ghana Fixed Income Market, the market continued its impressive performance running, closing the month at 14.90 billion volumes traded, representing an increase of 143.31 per cent compared to same period last year.

The cumulative volume traded from January to August, 2021 was almost doubled compared to the same period last year, closing at a total volume traded of 140.96 billion, which was 116.03 per cent more than same period in 2020.