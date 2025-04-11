GSE Ends Flat as NewGold ETF Surges 10% in Thursday Session

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed steady on Thursday, April 10, 2025, with both the benchmark GSE Composite Index and the GSE Financial Stocks Index unchanged at 6,099.60 points and 3,060.79 points, respectively.

Despite static indices, market capitalization inched up marginally to GHS 135.57 billion from GHS 135.54 billion the previous day, reflecting subdued yet stable trading activity.

The session’s standout performer was the NewGold Exchange Traded Fund (GLD), which soared 10.31% to close at GHS 498.79, gaining GHS 45.88. This marked the only significant price movement amid an otherwise quiet market. Total traded volume reached 670,196 shares valued at GHS 3.08 million, with MTN Ghana leading volume at 346,695 shares worth GHS 1.06 million. GCB Bank PLC dominated trade value, contributing GHS 1.91 million from 268,985 shares, while Fan Milk PLC saw 36,968 shares traded at GHS 3.70 each.

CAL Bank recorded modest activity with 16,857 shares exchanged at GHS 0.70, but several major equities, including Ecobank Ghana, SIC Insurance, and TotalEnergies, recorded no trades. Year-to-date performance remained robust, with the Composite Index up 24.77% and the Financial Stocks Index rising 28.56%, underscoring broader market resilience despite the day’s flat finish.

The NewGold ETF’s sharp rally highlighted investor appetite for commodity-linked assets amid global economic uncertainties, even as the broader GSE indices paused after recent gains. Analysts noted that the sustained year-to-date growth reflects confidence in Ghana’s equity market, though muted activity in key stocks suggests cautious positioning ahead of macroeconomic updates. With liquidity concentrated in select blue-chip names, the market’s ability to maintain momentum may hinge on renewed investor interest across a broader range of listed companies.