GSE Ends Mixed Week as MTN Ghana and NewGold ETF Dominate Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed the week ending March 28, 2025, with mixed performance, as MTN Ghana (MTNGH) and the NewGold ETF (GLD) drove most of the trading activity. While early gains showed promise, the market retreated slightly by Friday, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

The GSE Composite Index opened at 6,126.08 on Monday and climbed to 6,230.22 by Thursday before settling at 6,217.90 at the week’s close. Market capitalization followed a similar trajectory, peaking at GH¢137.14 billion before dipping to GH¢136.99 billion.

MTN Ghana dominated trading volumes, with over 5.5 million shares exchanged on Monday alone, valued at GH¢17.2 million. Despite the heavy activity, its share price remained largely flat, inching up just 0.14 points midweek before a marginal 0.01-point decline on Friday.

The NewGold ETF (GLD) saw volatile swings, recording the week’s highest single-day trade value at GH¢30.5 million on Monday despite relatively low share turnover. After an initial 2.21-point drop, it rebounded sharply on Friday with a GH¢7.9 million trade, closing the week up 3.01 points as investors sought safe-haven assets.

Banking stocks showed modest movement, with Access Bank gaining 0.25 points on Wednesday while GCB Bank held steady. The Financial Stock Index edged up to 3,059.30, supported by minor fluctuations in CAL Bank and other financial sector stocks.

SIC Insurance emerged as a top performer with a 3.10-point jump on Thursday, while GLD’s early-week slump marked it as the biggest decliner before its recovery. CAL Bank slipped 0.03 points on Friday, reflecting lingering caution in the financial sector.

Analysts attributed the market’s mixed close to profit-taking after midweek gains and shifting interest between equities and gold-backed securities. With MTN Ghana maintaining its liquidity dominance and gold attracting renewed demand, the GSE enters the new week awaiting fresh catalysts to drive sustained momentum.

— Market data sourced from Ghana Stock Exchange reports