GSFP warns caterers of pay deductions for “non-cooking” days

The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has warned caterers of the Programme who refused to cook for pupils that deductions would be their payments for “non-cooking” days.

It said the attention of the Programme had been drawn to series of reports indicating that some caterers did not cook five days a week for pupils as in the contract agreement.

A statement signed by Siiba Alfa, Head of Public Relations and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said the conduct of the caterers amounted to a violation of the contract agreement and would not be entertained.

It stated that the caterers were supposed to pre-finance the cooking services for a term or more and urged them to strictly adhere to their contractual obligations or suffer pay deductions.

The statement assured the caterers that the processes leading to the first term payment of their arrears had advanced and that they would be settled as soon as possible.

It commended the caterers for their patience over the delay in the payment of their first term arrears and applauded their dedication towards the obligation of providing daily meals for school children across the 260 districts in the country.