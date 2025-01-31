GSMA Launches Innovation Fund to Drive AI Solutions in Developing Nations

The GSMA, in collaboration with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), has unveiled the GSMA Innovation Fund for Impactful AI, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering small and growing enterprises in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) across Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific.

Announced in a statement dated January 30, 2025, the Fund seeks to ensure that LMICs are not left behind in the global AI revolution, enabling them to leverage emerging and mobile technologies to foster inclusive and sustainable development.

Applications for the Fund opened on January 29, 2025, and will close on March 19, 2025. The initiative recognizes the untapped potential of AI and emerging technologies in LMICs, aiming to harness these tools to create tailored solutions that address critical local challenges, build resilience, and drive meaningful socio-economic and climate impact.

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Impactful AI is designed to support enterprises in LMICs through a combination of financial grants, capacity-building programs, and strategic partnerships. Key features of the Fund include:

Financial Support: Grants ranging from £100,000 to £250,000 will be awarded over a 15- to 18-month period, enabling enterprises to test, refine, and scale innovative solutions.

Grants ranging from £100,000 to £250,000 will be awarded over a 15- to 18-month period, enabling enterprises to test, refine, and scale innovative solutions. Capacity Building: Beneficiaries will gain access to bootcamps, learning exchanges, and global industry events such as the Mobile World Congress (MWC) to enhance their technical and operational expertise.

Beneficiaries will gain access to bootcamps, learning exchanges, and global industry events such as the Mobile World Congress (MWC) to enhance their technical and operational expertise. Partnership Development: Tailored support will help enterprises build partnerships with mobile network operators, attract investors, and develop scalable business models.

Tailored support will help enterprises build partnerships with mobile network operators, attract investors, and develop scalable business models. Impact Measurement: Enterprises will receive guidance to monitor and report the socio-economic and climate impacts of their innovations, ensuring accountability and transparency.

Bridging the AI Gap

While AI, IoT, and mobile big data are rapidly transforming industries globally, their application in LMICs remains limited. The Fund aims to close this gap by:

De-risking Innovation: Supporting cutting-edge solutions designed to benefit low-income and vulnerable communities.

Supporting cutting-edge solutions designed to benefit low-income and vulnerable communities. Strengthening Resilience: Ensuring the sustainability and scalability of AI-driven solutions through local partnerships and ecosystem engagement.

Ensuring the sustainability and scalability of AI-driven solutions through local partnerships and ecosystem engagement. Raising Awareness: Highlighting the transformative potential of AI to create lasting change in LMICs.

The Fund targets LMICs in Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific, seeking to support AI-driven innovations across diverse sectors such as healthcare, education, financial services, and climate change adaptation. Projects must:

Leverage AI innovations (e.g., predictive and generative AI) to deliver scalable and positive socio-economic or climate impacts.

Utilize emerging technologies such as IoT, blockchain, or mobile big data.

Directly benefit low-income and vulnerable communities.

Demonstrate clear pathways to sustainability and scalability through strong local partnerships.

The Fund prioritizes female-founded or female-led enterprises and initiatives that actively address gender inequities. By supporting locally led organizations, the initiative aims to build regional capacity, foster leadership, and deliver impactful, community-driven outcomes.

Max Cuvellier Giacomelli, GSMA’s Head of Mobile for Development, emphasized the Fund’s mission: “AI and emerging technologies have immense potential to tackle global challenges, but much of their development has focused on advanced markets, leaving a gap in the solutions designed for and by communities in LMICs. The GSMA Innovation Fund for Impactful AI seeks to change this by empowering enterprises in these regions to harness AI for transformative, inclusive, and sustainable development where it is needed most.”

How to Apply

Applications are open until March 19, 2025, at 23:59 GMT. Full eligibility criteria and application details can be found on the GSMA’s official website.

This initiative represents a significant step toward ensuring that the benefits of AI and emerging technologies are accessible to all, particularly those in underserved regions. By fostering innovation and inclusivity, the GSMA Innovation Fund for Impactful AI aims to drive sustainable development and create a more equitable future for LMICs.