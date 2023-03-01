GSMA MWC Barcelona 2023 Opens

GSMA MWC Barcelona 2023, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event has officially opened at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona.

Hosted by the GSMA, MWC 2023 is attended by representatives from the global mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries to network, make deals, and learn about the future of connectivity.

In his keynote address, the Director General of GSMA, Mats Granryd said “ Whether you’re a mobile operator, a start-up, a large traffic originator or a public sector body, there has never been a more exciting and rewarding time to be involved in this industry.”

According to event officials, this year’s Mobile World Congress will not only attract key speakers representing business leaders and experts from industries including telecom, transport, finance, professional services, logistics, and more but also provide the platform where industry players will launch their products and services.

At this year’s MWC, the GSMA will be launching a dedicated zone, located on the bi-directional Upper Walkway, between CCI and Hall 2, to raise awareness of the usage gap, an under-reported global issue that prevents 3.2 billion people worldwide from reaping the benefits of access to digital services.

“Eight times the size of the ‘coverage gap’ (which consists of circa 400 million people), the mobile broadband usage gap impacts the equivalent of the entire populations of China, India, Spain, and the USA combined,” it said.

“New to MWC Barcelona this year is our Journey to the Future immersive storytelling space. The all-new-zone, which is open to all attendees, will showcase the full potential of disruptive technologies in the health, sustainability, retail, sports mobility, entertainment, and robotics industries,” it added.