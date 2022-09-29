Gspd Elect Regional Executives

The Oti Regional chapter of the Ghana Federation Disability Organizations (GFD) and Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has elected new regional executives to represent and work for the Federation in the Oti Region.

The executives, who were given the mandate through a popular acclamation at a meeting of the Federation in Dambai, will run the affairs of the Federation in the Region for a four-year term.

They were Mr. Emmanuel Donkor (Chairman for GFD), Mr., Isaac Yaw Gbande (Chairman for GSPD) Mr. Isaac Nyawunu (Secretary), Mr. Albert Eyiti (Finance), Mr. Thomas Awenbilla (Vice) Mr. Bismark Nakija Tignanbeg (Sports Wing) and Mr. Caleb Niwi (Youth Wing).

Mr Innocent Komla Agbolosu, Regional Social Welfare Director, swearing in the new executives, tasked them to work in the interest of the federation and its growth.

Mr Newton Katseku, Director of GFD, thanked members for the trust reposed in them and charged Social Welfare officers not to deprive both GSPD and GFD members from accessing the District Common Fund in the Oti Region.

He said the Common fund was crucial to the livelihood of members for economic self-reliance.

Employees advised to use SSNIT portal for records update

Pension scheme contributors have been advised to use the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) portal constantly to check their contributions for records update.

Mr. David Tettey-Amey Abbey, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), gave the advice at a day’s stakeholder engagement forum on pensions organised by the Sunyani Zonal Office of the NPRA, at Goaso in the Asunafo North Municipality of Ahafo Region.

The forum was attended by representatives of trade unions, as well as workers in the formal and informal sectors.

“We have asked SSNIT to alert contributors one year before their retirement to keep them updated, but it is imperative for contributors too to use the Trust’s self-portal,” he said.

Mr. Abbey stressed the need for sensitisation of workers for them to join pension schemes of their choice for a secure future.

“Research shows that retiring in poverty is worse than death because it has a serious psychological effect, hence the NPRA will continue to emphasise on pensions and retirements for workers to plan ahead”, Mr Abbey stated.

Ms. Martha Tuuli, the Goaso SSNIT Branch Manager, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), urged workers in both the formal and informal sectors to plan well for their retirement.

Mr Samad Kanton, the Ahafo Regional Chairman of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana, described the forum as “timely”, saying it had enlightened the participants a lot.