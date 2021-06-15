The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has deployed 176 Census Officials including 144 Enumerators and 32 Supervisors for the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) data collection in the Kadjebi District.

The Enumerators and Supervisors were taken through 11 days of extensive training to prepare themselves adequately for the 2021 PHC data gathering in the District.

Mr. Jibril Fuseini, the Kadjebi District Census Officer (DCO) disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the closing ceremony of training of Enumerators and Supervisors (ToESs) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He urged them to work diligently for the District to derive maximum benefit from the 2021 PHC exercise as they approach their respondents with humility

Mr. Fuseini asked them to work hard to achieve total coverage, quality data and ensure that the translation of the questionnaire into local languages to the respondent was done well in order not to change the meaning of the question.

Mr. Fuseini entreated enumerators to follow the household identifications for the various structures and contact the assembly members, chiefs and opinion leaders, whenever they encounter any challenge with their respondents.

Mr. Maxwell Kofi Asiedu, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive said the District needed accurate, reliable and factual data for use, so they must do well to collect this information for its use.

Mr. Asiedu said the data garnered on the District would be used for planning, budgeting and effective policy implementation on the district, therefore electorates must avail themselves to be counted.