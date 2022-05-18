Gt. Accra Table Tennis Association set for Knockout Championship

Over 20 table tennis clubs are set to participate in the first ever table tennis knockout Championship slated for Saturday, 28th May, 2022 at the Accra sports stadium.

The championship which is being organized by the Greater Accra Table Tennis Association is aimed at igniting the game at the grassroot level and also propel the various teams ahead of the commencement of regional league later this year.

The exercise will feature both service and civilian clubs within the province.

The civilian clubs will include ,Pot sports, Madina Table Tennis Club, Devine travel and tours club, Tesano table tennis club, Diamond table tennis club, Kings royal academy, Asoba foundation, Ping Hopes foundation among others.

Ghana Navy, Army, Prison service, Police Service, Immigration, GRA and Fire service will make the service clubs.

The winners of the knockout championship will walk home with medals, trophies and cash prizes.