GTA celebrates ‘Feast Ghana’ on May Day with a Taste of Culture

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC) and the Queen Mothers Foundation, hosted a spectacular event called ‘Feast Ghana’ to celebrate May Day.

The event, held at the forecourt of the Accra International Conference Centre, brought together over 2,500 workers from various public service institutions to immerse themselves in Ghana’s rich culture through food, music, and dance.

As part of the Ghana Cares program aimed at revitalizing the tourism sector, ‘Feast Ghana’ showcased the country’s diverse culinary landscape with dishes from different regions. Food stalls offered a wide range of local delicacies, accompanied by musical performances from renowned Ghanaian artists such as Samini, Great Ampong, Naa Amanua of Wulomei, and others.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Akwasi Agyemang mentioned the GTA’s dedication to showcasing all facets of Ghanaian culture.

“Food, music, and dance are integral parts of our culture, and we’re committed to using them to highlight the best of Ghana. Our ‘See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Feel Ghana, and Wear Ghana’ campaign aims to promote domestic tourism and share our unique heritage globally, making an event like Feast Ghana significant. We’re thrilled to continue celebrating and sharing our culture,” he stated.

The event was graced by distinguished personalities from the public service, the diplomatic community, and traditional authorities, including queen mothers adorned in colorful traditional regalia, showcasing Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

‘Feast Ghana’ provided public service workers with a unique opportunity to experience Ghanaian culture and cuisine firsthand.

Patrons expressed excitement about the initiative and praised the Ghana Tourism Authority and its partners for organizing such a memorable event, expected to contribute significantly to domestic tourism promotion and Ghana’s cultural heritage preservation.