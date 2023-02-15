GTA celebrates National Chocolate Day with travelers on River Oti

The Oti Regional office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has observed this year’s National Chocolate Day with travelers at Dambai in the Oti Region.

A team of officers from the GTA engaged the passengers by distributing chocolates to them on board a ferry ‘MV Nana Besemuna,’ on Tuesday, February 14.

Mr Isaac Asiam, the Oti Regional Director of the GTA, who led the team, in a brief speech, gave a short history of how the Ministry of Tourism and the GTA made a conscious effort to change the erroneous notion of promiscuity among the youth in the name of love, by showing true love through the sharing and consuming of chocolate on Valentine’s Day.

He underscored the benefits of consuming chocolate, saying, “the antioxidants contained in chocolate helped to prevent cancer, amd cardiovascular disease.”

Mr Asiam further encouraged the consumption of chocolate since it promoted development by offering employment to the youth.

Packs of chocolate were presented to the captain of the ferry and his crew as well as the passengers.

The beneficiaries also expressed their appreciation to the GTA officials and further assured them of their maximum support in subsequent programmes.