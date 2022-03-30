GTA Expresses Hopes That Tourism Will Peak Again Soon

Mr Kofi Atta Kakra Kussi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority says tourism will peak again due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

He said easing of the restrictions was going to have a positive tone on the industry. “Tourism arrivals would increase and there is going to be a boom in the sector.”.

“With the directive coming at a time when the Kwahu paragliding festival is almost near, foreign arrivals will increase, and domestically Ghanaians will also patronize it the more,” he told the GNA in an interview.

Mr Kusi said “this year we have re-engineered the festival to inure to the benefit of the tourism and hospitality industry as well as arts and culture. So, these directives have come at the right time.”

He commended the President for listening to their concerns, saying during a stakeholder meeting with the presidential advisor on health, last week most of the concerns on COVID-19 protocols were raised and industry players were optimistic about a positive outcome.

“After the engagement, industry players are waiting to receive positive feedback, and this feedback is positive, and we are looking forward to revamp the sector.”

Madam Alisa Asamoah, President, Tour Operators Union of Ghana, said tourism trade associations were relieved by the directive as they could easily go round and market their products and services.

She said “with these new directives, 70 per cent of the problems of tour operators have been solved. Now we have the green light to go all out to do our business and we hope tourists would come in. Most tourists were no longer visiting because of the cost of the tests on arrival and this affect our businesses.”

Madam Asamoah noted that “COVID-19 came and taught most countries a great lesson and the protocols helped to protect us from other diseases, hence even though the wearing of nose mask was no longer mandatory, people should be cautious and wear them in crowded places, vehicles, or in enclosed areas.

On the domestic tourism campaign, she said its introduction helped the sector during the trying times of COVID-19, and most Ghanaians had developed the interest in knowing their country better.

“At least now we are giving Ghanaians the opportunity to travel within their country and know their country better, and so we are not going to shift focus. A time will come when people appreciate domestic tourism better, so its always going to be part of us.”