GTA Introduces First Ghanaian Pilot for Kwahu Paragliding Festival

For the first time in the history of the Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival, a Ghanaian Tandem pilot, Mr. Jonathan Quaye, will be among the 12 pilots to fly passengers.

Mr. Quaye, who is among 11 other foreign national pilots, will fly passengers from the Odweanoma mountings in Atibie, Kwahu, from today, April 14 to April 18, 2022.

Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head, Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), made this known in an interview where he also revealed the names of the other pilots. The other 11 pilots are: Ed Stein- USA, Chuck Smith- USA, Blake Pelton-USA, Cherie Silvera- USA, Tim Meehan– USA, Marc Theissen- Germany, Hagen Muhlich- Germany, Kabisch Raymond Chase -USA, Jorge Reategui– Peru, Eduardo Reategui- Peru and Lionel Mury– Switzerland.

According to the GTA official, the festival which has resurfaced after two years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, is a key highlight of the Easter Festival, gaining international recognition.

Mr. Kusi mentioned that over the years the Kwahu Easter festival has been organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the various Assemblies in Kwahu East, West, and South, and the Kwahu Traditional Authority, and noted that “this year is not different”.

“Other activities earmarked for the festival include; Hot Air Balloon, the Kwahu Marathon, a food Bazaar, Kwahu Dwaso, Pool Parties, Musical Concerts, Church Service,” Mr. Kusi said.

Mr. Kusi further disclosed that the proposed fee for a paragliding flight this year is GH₵550 inclusive of an antigen test for passengers. He assured patrons that the Kwahu Easter Guide has been published to provide information on the various events and activities of the festival. He urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the festival, to have fun, meet family and friends as well as new people and socialize after the long break due to the COVID-19.

Police to enforce stringent measures for 2022 Easter celebrations

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has announced that it is going to enforce holistic security measures throughout the 2022 Easter celebrations. Several activities are expected to commence across the country from Friday, April 15, through to Monday, April 18, 2022.

Ahead of the many planned activities, the Ghana Police Service has emphasized that stringent measures will be enforced to provide security coverage.

“The Police Administration wishes to inform the public that stringent measures have been put in place to provide security coverage across the country for the 2022 Easter Celebrations. All Regional Commands, with the support of the National Operations, the MTTD, and the Police Intelligence Directorate are working to ensure that all persons who travel for the celebrations do so in safety. We shall also ensure that all events organized in various communities are secured and incident-free,” parts of a Police statement stated on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

According to the Police, additional security arrangements have been made for the celebrations in the Kwahu area to cover the Paragliding event and other traditional Easter activities in Kwahu.

In its goodwill message to Ghanaians ahead of Easter, the Ghana Police Service urged everyone to exercise restraint, take responsibility for their personal security, and also be each other’s keepers.