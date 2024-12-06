GTA, Osu Chiefs, and Ministers Inspect $1.2 Billion Marine Drive Initiative

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), led by its CEO Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, organized a high-profile inspection and tour of the ongoing Marine Drive Project in Accra. The event saw participation from prominent dignitaries, including Nii Kwabena Bonnie III, the Osu Alata Mantse; Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister; Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture; and the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer. The delegation was joined by the media, chiefs of Osu and other key stakeholders.

A Proud Moment for Osu

Nii Kwabena Bonnie III expressed immense pride in the progress made so far. Reflecting on the transformation of the area, he said, “In the past, when you visited this place, it was in a very bad state. But now, with the ongoing project, the area is clean and shows great progress. This makes us, as people from Osu, very proud.”

He added that the chiefs of Osu would continue to pray for the project’s successful completion, emphasizing its potential to create jobs for local residents and establish Osu as a symbol of Ghana’s heritage and progress. “Osu is Ghana,” he affirmed.

Government’s Commitment to Tourism

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Titus-Glover, thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture for their dedication to the project. He highlighted the significance of the initiative in transforming the country’s tourism landscape and creating economic opportunities for Ghanaians.

The Marine Drive Project: A Vision Realized

The Marine Drive Project, a US$1.2 billion initiative, was launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo with the vision of revolutionizing Ghana’s tourism industry. Situated on a 241-acre stretch along Accra’s coastline, the project is a Public-Private Partnership aimed at boosting tourism, creating approximately 150,000 jobs, and driving economic growth.

Designed by world-renowned Ghanaian architect Sir David Adjaye and his firm, Messrs David Adjaye and Associates, the project embodies a blend of culture and modernity. Its centerpiece will be a Theme Park honoring the Big Six, Ghana’s founding fathers, alongside hotels, cultural villages, malls, and recreational centers.

Historical Significance

The Marine Drive Project traces its origins to Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, who envisioned it in 1963. After decades of delays and verbal commitments from successive governments, President Akufo-Addo’s administration brought the vision to life, setting the stage for Ghana to compete with other nations leveraging their beachfronts for economic development.

Looking Ahead

Once completed, the Marine Drive Project is expected to position Ghana as a prime tourism hub in Africa. It aligns with the government’s broader strategy to transform the face of tourism, arts, and culture in the country.

This inspection marks a renewed commitment to ensuring the project’s timely completion, with stakeholders expressing optimism about its potential to redefine Accra’s coastline and elevate Ghana’s global tourism appeal.