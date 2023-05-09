GTA, others receive honorary award at maiden AYOTAA

Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has received an honorary award at the maiden edition of the Africa Young Talent Achievers Awards (AYOTAA).

The awards on the theme, “Rewarding Africa’s thriving talents” acknowledged Mr Kusi as the “Africa Corporate man of the year”.

The Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs was among several others who received awards for their outstanding contribution for putting Ghana and Africa on the global map by projecting the rich Ghanaian and African Culture, Heritage and Resources through Tourism and the media landscape.

In a short remark, Mr Kusi said: “On behalf of myself, my institution, the GTA my family and team, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to the organisers for the honour given me. I am deeply humbled by the award and accept the challenge that it imposes on me…”

The annual awards scheme is an initiative of Supreme Innovations Live Media aimed at recognising outstanding performances and contributions of personalities in academia, corporate world, politics, entrepreneurs, and civil society.

It is to acknowledge inspiring African creatives and personalities who are breaking the bias and putting Africa on the global map and market.