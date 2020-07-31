The Tema Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has planted trees in Tema Community 22 polyclinic to mark this year’s emancipation day.

Mr Charles Buabeng, Tema Regional Director of GTA, said several activities were being carried out simultaneously nationwide to commemorate the day which was celebrated to remember the end of slavery and servitude.

Mr Buabeng said his outfit chose to plant coconut trees at the clinic due to its medicinal properties adding that they believed that the trees would be beneficial to patients and staff of the health facility.

He stated that the clinic had a beautiful scenery which must be preserved adding that hospitals were not only meant for the provision of health care but could also serve as tourists’ sites.

Mr Buabeng indicated that helping to beautify health facilities was very important especially in the pandemic era as it could give some mental relief to health officials attending to persons with COVID and other sicknesses.

He gave the assurance that the tree planting exercise would be extended to other establishments in the region to ensure that majority of residents benefitted from it.

Mr Ebenezer Acheampong, administrator of the polyclinic, expressed gratitude to GTA for choosing the facility, saying trees support human lives and without it the human race would be extinct.

Mr Acheampong reiterated the benefits and nutritional values of coconut saying apart from giving its fruits to patients on admission it could also help create a calm healing environment which is another important way of caring for sick persons.

