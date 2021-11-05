GTA releases “December in Ghana” 2021 Schedule

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Beyond the Return Secretariat (BRS) have officially announced the schedule of endorsed events for the “December in GH” events.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, it said the official calendar included activities from November 2021 through to early January 2022.

Some of the events would be Afrochella, on December 28, A Taste of Ghana on December 27, Polo Beach Club from December 26-January 2, Little Havana on December 26, and GUBA Cruise on January 2.

Ms. Annabelle McKenzie, Director of the Beyond the Return Secretariat said this year’s activities would also include programmes happening in other regions that would give travellers to Ghana an opportunity to explore other parts of the country and partake in the various cultures.

“We have endorsed events happening in other regions including the Volta, Upper East, Western, and Bono East regions.” Ms. McKenzie said.

She said the events outside Accra would be The Volta Fair, in Volta Region, Bolgatanga International Arts & Crafts Fair, and The Feok Festival, in Upper East, Samanpiid Festival, in North East and Kids in Tourism, in Ashanti, Bono, Bono East and Central regions.

Ms. McKenzie said as Ghana continued to be the destination of choice in West Africa during the holiday season, it was anticipated that thousands of travellers would be arriving in the country throughout the coming weeks.

She noted that with the Covid-19 pandemic still a concern, the GTA would work with the security agencies to ensure that event organisers comply with protocols set in place by the National Covid-19 Task Force and the Presidential Advisor on Health.

“Guests will be required to present Covid-19 vaccination cards prior to entering all the events that are going to be endorsed, face masks will also be mandatory for all guests from age five and above with temperature checks taken upon entry and sanitizing stations throughout event venues.”

Ms McKenzie noted that although the event schedule had been released, event organizers interested in having their programs included as part of the official calendar could still submit their proposals to the secretariat via email at [email protected] .

Beyond the Return are a 10-year initiative and a follow up to the successful “Year of Return” in 2019 that attracted thousands of visitors to Ghana. The theme for the initiative is, “A Decade of African Renaissance”, and its foundation has seven pillars that touch on the areas Ghana was working towards, in strengthening relations with its diaspora community.

Each of the events has its own unique traits that would align with the pillars which are; Experience Ghana, Celebrate Ghana, Give Back Ghana, Brand Ghana, Promote Pan-African Heritage and Innovation, Invest in Ghana, and Diaspora Pathways to Ghana.