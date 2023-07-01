GTA supports Nzulenzu community after floods

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), has donated relief items to the Nzulenzu Community, which recently got flooded following several days of rainfall.

The floods severely impacted the community, which is a major tourist attraction, situated on stilts above Lake Tadane in the Jomoro District of the Western Region, caused the displacement of several residents and the destruction of property.

The GTA donated 500 bags of 5kg rice, 42 boxes of cooking oil, 25 bags of 25kg sugar, 50 boxes of bathing soap, and 50 boxes of washing soap to help alleviate the suffering of the affected residents.

Presenting the items, Mr. Henry Yeleduor, the GTA’s Western Regional Director, expressed his condolences to the affected residents and assured them of the Authority’s support.

“We have come to show our support and solidarity with the residents who have been affected. We understand that the floods have caused significant damage, and we hope that these items will go a long way toward alleviating the suffering of those affected,” he stated.

He explained that after learning of the incident, his office, in collaboration with the GTA’s Chief Executive, Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, quickly mobilized some relief items for the residents.

However, he noted that their immediate needs were food, and so approval was granted to dispatch the items after deliberation with the GTA Board.

Mr. Yeleduor stated that the Nzulenzu community was a major player in the tourism industry, adding the Authority would do everything possible to support its rebuilding to boost tourism in the country.

The Abusuapayin of Nzulenzu, Mr John Abizi Kojo, who received the items on behalf of the community, expressed gratitude to the GTA.

“We are grateful to the GTA for their generosity. It demonstrates that we are not alone in this difficult time, and we appreciate the assistance,” he said.

According to him, no such devastating incident has occurred in the community since it was designated as a tourist destination.

He thanked God for divine intervention, without which there would have been casualties.

Abusuapayin Kojo praised the GTA for its prompt intervention and urged other organizations and individuals to assist the community.

“We are appealing to other organizations and individuals to assist the Nzulenzu community. We believe that by working together, we can make a difference and help those affected rebuild their lives.”

The team went to the village to assess the situation and make recommendations on how to restore it.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that the main walkway into the community, as well as some structures, were submerged.

Officers from the Jomoro District Assembly, the National Disaster Management Organization, and tour site managers were among the team that visited the community.