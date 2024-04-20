GTA Urges Hoteliers, and Restaurants To Prioritise Indigenous Ghanaian Diets

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has called on hoteliers and restaurant operators in the country to prioritise and serve indigenous Ghanaian food to promote the consumption of local diets.

Mrs. Folace Ofosuhene-Sintim, the Standard and Quality Assurance Officer, Bono Regional Office, GTA, who made the call, said besides their high nutritional content and value, indigenous Ghanaian food reflected the true identity of the people.

She expressed worry that some Ghanaians had developed an appetite for and consumed foreign foods, delicacies, and diets the hospitality sector had neglected and replaced the Ghanaian diets with the “foreign junks”.

Mrs. Ofosuhene-Sintim, also the Bono Rep. of the GTA Ladies Club was speaking at the Bono Regional launch of the Feast Ghana, a culinary celebration in Sunyani on the theme “flavours of Ghana: celebrating Ghana’s cultural diversity through food”.

The Bono Regional Office of the Center for National Culture (CNC) collaborated with the GTA to launch the celebration, which sought to promote the consumption of locally prepared food.

Mrs. Ofosuhene-Sintim observed that Ghanaians had varieties of local food that were rich in protein, carbohydrates, and other nutrients required to build body immunity.

She said hotels and restaurants ought to promote locally prepared diets such as “Etor” “Apramprasa”, “Tuozaafi or Diehuo”, “Mpotompoto”, “Konkonte”, “Nuhuu”, “Yake Yake”, “Akankyiee” and “Etew” recipe at their workplaces.

Mrs Ofosuhene-Sintim said if those diets were well prepared, sauced, packaged, and promoted, Ghanaians and even some foreigners would patronize them.

She said many Ghanaians over-depend on foreign foods, which mostly contain high cholesterol and fats because the locally prepared diets were not easily accessible to many of them.

“Sometimes the way and manner they cook or prepare and package the local foods also deter consumers”, she stated, saying with hotels and restaurants the local diets would be well prepared and whet the appetite of consumers.

Mr Emmanuel Ansu, the Bono Regional Director of the CNC, noted that non-communicable diseases are common nowadays because of the food people eat, and their unhealthy eating lifestyles.

He said studies showed locally prepared Ghanaian diets contained rich nutrients that build body immunity against diseases, and advised everybody to eat local foods.

Mr. Francis Kodom, the Deputy Bono Regional Director, CNC, advised Ghanaians to cherish and preserve whatever they had, saying “Our culture shows our true identity as Ghanaians”.