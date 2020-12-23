The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has threatened to close down tourists’ facilities that fail to enforce COVID-19 protocols.

In collaboration with other stakeholders, the GTA said it would not hesitate to apply the law to the latter, if managers of tourism facilities were found blatantly disregarding the COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Kwame Gyasi, Central Regional Director of GTA, who gave the caution in an interview with the Ghana News Agency expressed concern about open disregard for COVID-19 protocols in some tourism facilities and public places.

He told patrons and management of tourism facilities to ensure visitors observed COVID-19 protocols at their facilities, displayed ‘no nose mask no entry’ signs, ensured people washed their hands and observed social distancing rules effectively.

Highlighting some interventions by GTA before, during and after the Christmas festivities, Mr Gyasi said a promotion was launched by the Authority on Monday, December 21 on social media about its ‘travel and win’ campaign to reward deserving Ghanaian tourists during this Christmas festivities.

The initiative dubbed: “Snap-Tour-Campaign” is aimed at rediscovering Ghanaian tourist sites and further rekindling the interest in Domestic Tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign is expected to end on Thursday, December 31. The 11-day campaign, formed part of GTA’s mandate to drive the agenda of tourism and enhance active participation of locals in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Under the promotion, Ghanaians who make an effort to travel to local tourism destinations of their choice within the campaign time frame would be rewarded.

To be part of lucky winners for the campaign, participants must visit any local tourist sites of their choice, take photos and share on their various social media platforms alongside the campaign’s hashtag,’#snapandwin’.

“Take a photo of yourself at your chosen tourist location, post your best photo with an amazing caption on all social media handles and tag the GTA social media handles in your post using the hashtag#Snaptour.”

He explained that all Ghanaians above the age of 18 were eligible to participate in the contest by traveling to their favourite locations over the stated period.

Social media channels in focus are: Facebook-Ghana Tourism Authority, [email protected] and Instagram-ghanatourismauthority.

Three winners shall be selected at the end of every week based on their overall engagements (shares, comments and likes) on the photos they submitted in the contest, best caption and best photo.

He said at the end of the campaign, three winners would be selected for prizes like “TEAVEL SEE SNAP & WIN return airline ticket (Domestic), PICK TRAVEL, Ghana Made Goodies worth GHS400,and PICK & WIN a weekend stay for two at a two at a five star Hotel plus return ticket and Ghana Made products.”