GTBank suspended from duty collection in Nigeria, importers suffer for it

Nigerian importers have reportedly incurred demurrage and storage charges worth over 20 billion naira (US$47.4 million) due to the suspension of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) from duty collection at the seaports.

Acting President of the Association of Nigerian Licenced Customs Agents (ANLCA), Kayode Farinto said that GTBank was suspended from the Customs platform over poor remittances of Customs duties to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

ANLCA members are therefore threatening to shutdown the corporate head office of the bank over the inability of importers to clear cargoes out of the port.

But GTBank has denied any wrongdoing on their part. Spokesperson of the Bank, Oyinade Adegite, explained to the clearing agents that there were “technical issues” that are currently being resolved.

“I am aware that we had technical issues but it is not the impression that we were told to stop. I know we are trying to sort out one or two things in that aspect. We just have some technical issues that had nothing to do with the agreement. It is just with the platform,” she had said.

But Farinto said the association may be forced to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the poor remittances to the federal government and economic loss to the country.
He said, “What we noticed is that it’s not the Nigeria Customs Service that suspended GTBank, but through a directive from the National Assembly. Based on investigation,  in the course of reconciliation GTBank has not remitted some huge amount of money they have collected on behalf of the the federal government of the federation account and they have collected it on behalf of the federal government and that is a criminal offense. That is why we will be inviting the EFCC to come into this issue.
