GTEC Accredited RMU For More Academic Programmes

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) has been accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to offer more programmes for the2022/2023 academic year.

The programmes include Master of Science in International Shipping and Logistics, Master of Science in Subsea Engineering, Master of Science in Coastal Environment Management, and Master of Science in Safety Security and Risk management.

The others are Bachelor of Science in Naval Architecture (Small Craft and Ocean Engineering option), and Bachelor of Science in Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Junior, the Acting Vice Chancellor Of RMU, disclosed this during the University’s matriculation in Accra.

He said the University continued to review its programmes in line with their Quality Management System and in accordance with requirements of accreditation bodies.

“A number of new postgraduate and undergraduate programmes which were developed and approved by the Academic Council were submitted for accreditation,” he added.

The school initially offered admissions to 957 postgraduate and undergraduate applicants from both member and non-member countries, out of which 612 representing 63.9 per cent accepted and registered.

There were 74 postgraduates and 538 undergraduate students.

Dr Brooks Jnr said in line a new directive from Ghana Maritime Authority for the training of ratings in line with the IMO- Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, the University had to roll out two new programmes for the training of Engine and Deck Ratings.

He said the Ratings, which formed part of navigational watch A-II/4 training started on February 14, 2022, and that of the Ratings forming part of an engineering watch A-III/4 was expected to begin on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The Acting Vice Chancellor called on the new students to abide by rules and regulations of the University and adopt good and responsible moral conduct to enable them to become better leaders and life changers in their respective countries and community.

He urged them to avoid improper behaviours and dressing to gain respect for themselves.

Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency urged the students to work hard and cooperate with the management to improve their academic outcomes, as well as the development of the University.

She said their achievements would project the institution to a greater height adding, “this can only be achieved through determination and commitment.”

Some continuing students were honoured with Certificates for outstanding academic performance at the end of the 2020/2021 academic year.