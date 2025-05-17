GTEC Demands Proof of GUTA President’s Doctorate Title

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has formally requested Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA), to provide documentation verifying his doctorate title.

In a May 14 letter, GTEC warned that failure to comply could result in sanctions under the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023).

The letter, signed by GTEC Deputy Director-General Prof. Augustine Ocloo, stated: “The Commission requests clarity on the institution, process, and timeframe of your doctorate award.” GTEC emphasized concerns over the misuse of honorary titles, noting such practices violate Ghana’s higher education laws. “Refrain from using the title ‘Dr’ unless validated,” the letter added.

When contacted by 3News, Dr. Obeng responded, “I will respond appropriately.”

GTEC’s action highlights ongoing efforts to enforce academic integrity, particularly targeting honorary doctorates deemed inconsistent with legal standards. The move aligns with broader regulatory measures to uphold credential transparency in Ghana’s education sector.