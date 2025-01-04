GTEC Urges Striking Colleges of Education Teachers to End Indefinite Strike as Talks Continue

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has called on teachers of Colleges of Education to end their indefinite strike while discussions continue to address their concerns.

This move follows an emergency meeting convened by GTEC, which included key stakeholders such as representatives from the Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), the Finance Ministry, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, and executives from the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

At the meeting, GTEC’s Director-General, Professor Abdulai Jinapor, reassured the striking teachers that the central issue regarding the migration of their pay structure to the universities’ salary scale had been resolved. The long-running dispute stemmed from the government’s failure to honour the National Labour Commission’s arbitration award, which required the migration of teaching staff to a university-level pay structure. This process, however, has remained incomplete for over 20 months. Additionally, CETAG pointed out the government’s delay in fulfilling the payment of one month’s basic salary as compensation for the work done by staff throughout 2022.

In his address to the meeting, Prof. Jinapor stressed the “extreme unfortunate” timing of the strike, particularly given that a solution was actively being pursued. He emphasized the commitment of GTEC and other stakeholders, including the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, which had been working diligently over the vacation period to facilitate the migration process. The director-general expressed frustration that, despite the progress made, CETAG had opted for strike action, which he argued could disrupt the operations of the colleges, particularly during the critical admissions period.

“If for some reason, even informed by the historical doubts that have characterized this process, CETAG wants to declare a strike, we find it extremely unfortunate that you are withdrawing all services,” he remarked, warning that the strike would lead to the complete shutdown of college activities, including student admissions. He urged the teachers to reconsider their decision, stressing the importance of faculty involvement in key processes like student counselling and course selection.

On the other hand, Maxwell Bunu, President of CETAG, acknowledged the progress made during the discussions, particularly regarding the migration issue. However, he noted that CETAG’s next steps would be contingent on further deliberations with their council before they could make a final decision on whether to end the strike.

This ongoing situation underscores the tension between the government, GTEC, and teachers in Ghana’s Colleges of Education, where unresolved compensation and structural issues continue to affect both teaching staff and students. The delay in addressing the terms agreed upon in the arbitration award has sparked frustration among teachers, many of whom feel their demands for fair compensation have not been adequately addressed.

As the strike persists, the future of academic operations in the 46 Colleges of Education hangs in the balance, with admissions, teaching, and student services all at risk of significant disruption.