GTF congratulates Seth Panwum newly appointed NSA Board Chairman

The Ghana Triathlon Federation (GTF) led by it’s president, Mr. Bawa Fuseini, has congratulated Mr. Seth Panwum on his appointment as the new Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority.

Mr. Seth Panwum was appointed by the president of the republic, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The experience sports administrator was a former General manager of Wa All stars football club.

He is also a member of the Ghana Beach Soccer management Committee.

He has previously served as a board member of the National Sports Authority.

The Ghana Triathlon Federation in a statement and sighted by this portal, strongly shared their confidence in the appointment of the astute sports administrator.

“The Ghana Triathlon Federation would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Seth Panwum, Chairman of the National Sports Authority board and the entire board on their appointments. The GTF wishes the chairman and board of directors a fruitful and successful term in office,” the statement added.

Mr. Seth Panwum as chairman of the NSA Board will lead a team of 15 members after being sworn in last weekend.